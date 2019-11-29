West Kelowna RCMP investigating report of attempted child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna RCMP say they’re investigating a report of an attempted child abduction that took place earlier this week.

According to police, the attempted abduction occurred Wednesday afternoon, around 3:50 p.m., and involved a man in a vehicle approaching an 11-year-old girl who was walking along Cougar Road.

Police said “from the driver’s seat, the male pointed to the backseat, encouraging the young girl to get inside the vehicle. The young girl refused and ran home where she remains safe.”

The suspect is described to be in his mid-40s with a heavier build, white-beard, tanned skin and possibly bald. He was seen wearing small, circular silver glasses.

The suspect vehicle, last seen at Cougar and Grizzly roads, is described as a blue, four-door sedan with rusted rims and squeaky brakes. The make and model are not known.

Police say they are canvassing the area for surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.