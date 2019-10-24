Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seeking vehicle after woman, child allegedly forced into car by unknown man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 24, 2019 9:28 am
Updated October 24, 2019 9:38 am
Toronto police say they are concerned for the safety of the woman and child.
Toronto police say they are concerned for the safety of the woman and child. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are requesting the public’s help to locate a vehicle after a man was reportedly seen yelling at a woman and an 18-month-old child and allegedly forcing them into a car on Thursday morning in Scarborough.

Police were called to Midland Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard, just north of Finch Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said that according to multiple 911 callers, a man drove to the area and forced the woman and child into the vehicle. The man then drove off, police said.

READ MORE: ‘It tears me apart’ — Family of alleged Scarborough hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward

Police are currently searching for a blue, four-door 2017 Hyundai with licence plate number CHBS 498.

Investigators have described the driver of the vehicle as a man in his early 40s who stands six feet tall, has a slim build and was wearing a dark jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are concerned for the safety of the woman and child and are calling the incident an abduction.

Police have also released these images of the 18-month-old child and the woman.

Toronto police have released this photo of the 18-month old child.
Toronto police have released this photo of the 18-month old child. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police have released this photo of the woman, Jennifer Holganza.
Toronto police have released this photo of the woman, Jennifer Holganza. Handout / Toronto Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Toronto PoliceScarboroughScarborough crimeMidland AvenuePossible Abduction TorontoSilver Star BoulevardBlue Hyundaiwoman and child forced into car Scarboroughwoman forced into car Scarborough
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.