Toronto police seeking vehicle after woman, child allegedly forced into car by unknown man

Toronto police are requesting the public’s help to locate a vehicle after a man was reportedly seen yelling at a woman and an 18-month-old child and allegedly forcing them into a car on Thursday morning in Scarborough.

Police were called to Midland Avenue and Silver Star Boulevard, just north of Finch Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said that according to multiple 911 callers, a man drove to the area and forced the woman and child into the vehicle. The man then drove off, police said.

Police are currently searching for a blue, four-door 2017 Hyundai with licence plate number CHBS 498.

Investigators have described the driver of the vehicle as a man in his early 40s who stands six feet tall, has a slim build and was wearing a dark jacket.

Police said they are concerned for the safety of the woman and child and are calling the incident an abduction.

Police have also released these images of the 18-month-old child and the woman.

Toronto police have released this photo of the 18-month old child. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police have released this photo of the woman, Jennifer Holganza. Handout / Toronto Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

