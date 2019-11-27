Menu

Crime

Oakville, Ont. man charged in online chatroom child luring case: Halton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 27, 2019 6:06 pm
Police have charged an Oakville man in an online child luring investigation.
Global News

An Oakville, Ont. man has been arrested by the Halton Regional Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

Investigators say they received multiple complaints from numerous parents in several jurisdictions, regarding their children communicating with a man they’d met on various online chat platforms.

The conversations, they say, were geared towards hockey.

Police say the accused used the names “mikhockey123”, “mikhockey1234”, and “Jared G”.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man on multiple child exploitation offences on Wednesday.

Jared Gould is charged with three counts of luring a child, three counts of making sexually explicit material available to a child, two counts of possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police are reminding parents about the importance of monitoring your child’s online social media presence, and having a conversation with them about internet safety and the disclosure of personal information.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have any additional information to contact police.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.