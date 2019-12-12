Lethbridge man charged with child luring, child pornography offences

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge man is facing several charges related to child luring and the making, distribution and possession of child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating in September after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre provided information that a suspect in Lethbridge was uploading child pornography via social media.

Darcy Heitman, 27, was arrested by ICE on Dec. 5.

A number of computers and electronic devices were seized when police searched the suspect’s home. A full forensic analysis will be performed so police can “determine the scope of the suspected criminal activity.”

“ICE alleges that Heitman was engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with children, whom he coerced into sending him nude photos,” ALERT said in a news release.

Heitman is facing seven charges, including child luring, and making, distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 8.