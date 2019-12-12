Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge man charged with child luring, child pornography offences

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted December 12, 2019 12:41 pm
A Lethbridge man is facing several charges related to making, distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography.
A Lethbridge man is facing several charges related to making, distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Lethbridge man is facing several charges related to child luring and the making, distribution and possession of child pornography.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating in September after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre provided information that a suspect in Lethbridge was uploading child pornography via social media.

Darcy Heitman, 27, was arrested by ICE on Dec. 5.

A number of computers and electronic devices were seized when police searched the suspect’s home. A full forensic analysis will be performed so police can “determine the scope of the suspected criminal activity.”

“ICE alleges that Heitman was engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with children, whom he coerced into sending him nude photos,” ALERT said in a news release.

Heitman is facing seven charges, including child luring, and making, distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 8.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyIceALERTLethbridge CrimeLethbridge PoliceAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamInternet Child Exploitation UnitLethbridge child pornographyDarcy HeitmanLethbridge child pornography charges
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.