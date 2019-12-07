Prolific offender arrested while stealing bait bike from Kelowna RCMP parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say a well-known bike thief is facing charges after brazenly trying to steal a bait bike from the detachment’s parking lot.

Police says the incident happened Thursday afternoon, when an officer on the second floor of the detachment noticed the suspect trying to gain entry into the secured and fenced parking lot.

According to police, the hooded man tried opening the locked pedestrian gate, but then saw a vehicle leaving the lot through the sensor-monitored gate and slipped into the restricted area.

“Once inside the parking lot, the male immediately went to the bike compound where one of the detachment’s bait bikes were located and waiting to be deployed in the community,” said a Kelowna RCMP press release.

“The suspect reportedly grabbed the bike and attempted to ride it out of the secure lot, but was immediately apprehended by members of the Street Enforcement Unit.”

Police say Brian Richard Harbison, 38, was held in custody overnight and was brought before the courts on Friday, where he was charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, possession of break and enter tools, breach of recognizance and breach of an undertaking.

Online court records show that his next court appearance in Kelowna will be on Dec. 9.

“This brazen break-in and theft is not a common occurrence here at the Kelowna Detachment and the irony that Mr. Harbison would take a bait bike from the RCMP compound has won him a night in jail and more criminal charges,” said RCMP Const. Lesley Smith.

“This incident is also a clear indication of how quickly and easily these criminals can gain entry into a locked area and steal any item of opportunity.”

The RCMP detachment is located on the corner of Clement Avenue and Richter Street. The building was opened in 2017.

