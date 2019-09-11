Vancouver police aim to return 148 stolen bikes to owners following huge seizure at storage facility

Vancouver police have seized a large number of stolen bikes from a storage facility on the Downtown Eastside.

Officers seized 148 bicycles, scooters, and electric bicycles worth tens of thousands of dollars while investigating an unrelated incident in the 800-block of Powell Street late last month.

Officers were led to a storage facility where they discovered several storage lockers filled with stolen bicycles.

Three Vancouver men and a man from Surrey were arrested in connection with the seizure and released without charges. Police say they are still investigating and may recommend charges.

VPD are now working on returning the bikes to their rightful owners.

“If anybody has had their bicycle stolen in the city of Vancouver, we’re requesting that you call the Vancouver police non-emergency police line or go online at vpd.ca and make a detailed report of the incident,” Sgt. Aaron Roed said.

Roed said people will be asked to submit relevant information such as the bicycle’s make, model and serial number and, if possible, a receipt.

“The more details we have, the easier it is for you to recover,” Roed said.

Police say bike theft continues to be major problem in the city, with more than 1,600 bicycles reported stolen this year.

Vancouver police encourage cyclists to register their bikes with the 529 Garage program.