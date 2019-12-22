Kelowna driver in hospital after police-involved shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police said a driver remains in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in a police-involved incident in Kelowna on Sunday.

RCMP alleged the driver failed to stop for police.

According to RCMP, when an officer tried to stop the driver a second time on a dead-end street in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood, there was an “interaction” that “led to shots being fired by police.”

Despite the gunshots being fired, police said the driver continued on.

RCMP said the man was arrested but is still in hospital and is being treated for “non-life threatening gunshot injuries.”

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates anytime police officers are involved in an incident where someone dies or is seriously harmed, has been notified.

RCMP had a roadblock set up on Highland Drive N., which is a dead-end street, on Sunday morning in relation to the incident.

Police tape could be seen strung up across one driveway behind the roadblock and evidence markers were visible on the street.

Late Sunday morning, RCMP were seen escorting a small group of civilians into the blocked-off area.

RCMP said it will not be commenting further on the case due to the IIO investigation.