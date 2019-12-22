Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Kelowna

Kelowna driver in hospital after police-involved shooting

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 6:34 pm
A police roadblock set up on Highland Drive North on Sunday morning. .
A police roadblock set up on Highland Drive North on Sunday morning. . Jeff Martin / Global News

Police said a driver remains in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in a police-involved incident in Kelowna on Sunday.

RCMP alleged the driver failed to stop for police.

According to RCMP, when an officer tried to stop the driver a second time on a dead-end street in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood, there was an “interaction” that “led to shots being fired by police.”

READ MORE: Police officer justified in shooting man during vehicle takedown in Kelowna: IIO report

Despite the gunshots being fired, police said the driver continued on.

RCMP said the man was arrested but is still in hospital and is being treated for “non-life threatening gunshot injuries.”

Evidence markers in the street seen through the viewfinder of a camera.
Evidence markers in the street seen through the viewfinder of a camera. Jeff Martin / Global News

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates anytime police officers are involved in an incident where someone dies or is seriously harmed, has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP had a roadblock set up on Highland Drive N., which is a dead-end street, on Sunday morning in relation to the incident.

Police tape could be seen strung up across one driveway behind the roadblock and evidence markers were visible on the street.

Late Sunday morning, RCMP were seen escorting a small group of civilians into the blocked-off area.

RCMP said it will not be commenting further on the case due to the IIO investigation.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPKelownaPolicePolice ShootingKelowna RCMPIIOTraffic StopRCMP OfficerIIO InvestigationGun-shot woundsHighland Drive N.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.