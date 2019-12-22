2 struck in shooting at Osborne restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at the Subway restaurant at River Avenue and Osborne Street.

Police were called to the restaurant for a report of a man who had been shot around 2:05 a.m.

Crews found a 20-year-old man injured.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

An employee at the restaurant was also struck but police say they were not injured.

Police haven’t released any information on who they are looking for in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

