Crime

2 struck in shooting at Osborne restaurant

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 22, 2019 11:39 am
Police on scene of a shooting at an Osborne Street restaurant. .
Police on scene of a shooting at an Osborne Street restaurant. . Stephanie Fraser/Submitted

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at the Subway restaurant at River Avenue and Osborne Street.

Police were called to the restaurant for a report of a man who had been shot around 2:05 a.m.

Crews found a 20-year-old man injured.

READ MORE: Teen shot by Winnipeg police during 7-Eleven armed robbery charged

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

An employee at the restaurant was also struck but police say they were not injured.

Several Winnipeg Families Feel Scared In Their very own neighbourhood
Police haven’t released any information on who they are looking for in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

