Crime

Calgary police, Alberta RCMP searching for man wanted on domestic offences

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 9:42 pm
Calgary police and RCMP are looking for Dallas Donald Curtis on outstanding warrants.
Calgary police and RCMP are looking for Dallas Donald Curtis on outstanding warrants. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

The Calgary Police Service is working with RCMP to find a man wanted for alleged domestic offences, according to a Friday news release.

Dallas Donald Curtis, 31, of Claresholm, Alta., is wanted on warrants for three counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with a court order, police said.

Officers said they are concerned for the welfare of his victims, who live in Calgary.

Curtis is six-foot-one-inch tall with an average build, hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police. Officers believe he is living in the Claresholm area but noted that he has also spent time in Calgary and Lethbridge.

If you know where Curtis is, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online

