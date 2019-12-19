Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Calgary police officer suspended

2 Calgary police officers suspended over allegations of bullying

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 6:18 pm
Two Calgary police officer supervisors have been suspended following allegations of bullying and harassment.
Two Calgary police officer supervisors have been suspended following allegations of bullying and harassment. File/Global News

Two Calgary police officer supervisors have been relieved from duty following allegations of bullying and harassment.

Chief Mark Neufeld was not able to speak to the allegations because of how fresh they are but said Thursday that the officers will be “temporarily reassigned” until an investigation has been completed.

“What we do is temporarily remove folks from the workplace in a case like that so that we can speak to employees and find out exactly what’s going on,” he said.

READ MORE: Calgary’s new police chief, Mark Neufeld, sworn in

Neufeld said it is unlikely that the two individuals will lose their jobs.

“We do have situations like every public sector organization where there’s conflict in workplaces,” Neufeld said.

“We’re taking a number of different approaches dealing with those, but all the while, we’re sending the message to our employees that a) if you come forward if there [are] issues, it will be looked into and you will be supported, and secondly, that we don’t tolerate serious workplace bullying. But a lot of this is around education and positive, proactive management of conflict.”
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary police bullyingCalgary police harassmentCalgary police officers suspendedCalgary officers suspendCalgary police officer suspendedCalgary police suspend
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.