2 Calgary police officers suspended over allegations of bullying

Two Calgary police officer supervisors have been relieved from duty following allegations of bullying and harassment.

Chief Mark Neufeld was not able to speak to the allegations because of how fresh they are but said Thursday that the officers will be “temporarily reassigned” until an investigation has been completed.

“What we do is temporarily remove folks from the workplace in a case like that so that we can speak to employees and find out exactly what’s going on,” he said.

Neufeld said it is unlikely that the two individuals will lose their jobs.

“We do have situations like every public sector organization where there’s conflict in workplaces,” Neufeld said.

“We’re taking a number of different approaches dealing with those, but all the while, we’re sending the message to our employees that a) if you come forward if there [are] issues, it will be looked into and you will be supported, and secondly, that we don’t tolerate serious workplace bullying. But a lot of this is around education and positive, proactive management of conflict.”

