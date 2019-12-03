Calgary police officer charged with harassment, unwanted communication

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year member of the Calgary Police Service is facing charges after an investigation into excessive communication with another person.

Police said between April 2018 and November 2018, the officer is said to have “excessively contacted the victim,” threatening to ruin their personal and professional reputation.

READ MORE: Retired Calgary police officer charged with assault in 2018 incident

The victim, whose identity is being protected, reported the communication to Calgary police, which launched an investigation.

The case was reviewed by the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor, which determined charges should be laid.

Const. Jacqueline MacNeil was charged with unwanted communication and criminal harassment.

The officer is on leave for an unrelated matter, police said.

Story continues below advertisement