Reflecting on a decade: Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger

As we close in on a new decade, Global News is reflecting on the last 10 years with some of the Hamilton and area’s most well-known personalities.

Fred Eisenberger has been Hamilton’s mayor twice, once from 2006 to 2010, and once again in 2014. The former real estate agent has served as chair of the Hamilton Port Authority and was a founding board member for the provincial transportation agency (Greater Toronto Transit Authority) which later became Metrolinx.

Mayor Fred shares a quick look back at the last decade in the city.

Global News: What were you doing in 2010?

Just starting as the CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute headquartered in Toronto with programs and offices in the Philippines, Ukraine, Somalia and Jamaica.

The programs focused on city-building, data-based research for municipalities around the world including good governance, transit, density, affordable housing, etc.

Global News: When you got back into the Mayor’s chair in 2014, what was the biggest issue you had to deal with for the future of the city. And what happened? Did it come to pass?

The biggest challenge was getting the LRT transit project back on track and empowering city staff to be innovative and creative on city-building and working towards being an intelligent community.

Global News: What is the single biggest change you’ve seen to Hamilton over the past 10 years?

A significant amount of new investments in residential, commercial space, an influx of restaurants and dynamic cultural space making Hamilton that cool place to be.

I often say we are to Toronto what Brooklyn is the Manhattan.

Global News: What has been your biggest win as mayor between 2010 and now?

The finalization of the Pier 7 & 8 Waterfront development making it ready for the installation of 1200 residential units with commercial space, significant waterfront public amenities to create a livable waterfront destination signature development.

Global News: What has been your biggest disappointment?

That our transit LRT project has not yet been fulfilled! The single largest climate change initiative and investment in the city that would generate more affordable housing and improve public transportation has now been set aside based on estimates.

Global News: What do you think is the biggest story of the last decade in Hamilton?

The overall renaissance of the city from an image of previously dirty ‘Steeltown’ to a place of innovation, research, advanced manufacturing, resurging music and exploding cultural & restaurant scene, growing and attracting talent to our city and our major institutes like Mohawk College, McMaster University, Redeemer College and Hamilton Health Sciences.

Global News: What’s your biggest hope for Hamilton for the next decade (2020-2030?)

That we embrace innovation and change and continue to drive towards an Intelligent city that not only pursues growth and sustainable development but continues to focus on poverty and affordable housing as a key indicator of our community’s success.

Global News: What is the biggest challenge facing Hamilton over the next decade?

Income disparity, poverty, and climate change are the major challenges for our community, province, and city.

Global News: How’s Dash (Mayor’s dog)? We hear he’s returned to City Hall.

Dash is now a registered service dog and is and will be staying with me at City Hall for the foreseeable future! :)