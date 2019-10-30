Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Hamilton city councillors face $52M operating budget shortfall

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 30, 2019 4:15 pm
Hamilton city councillors are gearing up for another difficult budget cycle in 2020.
Hamilton city councillors are gearing up for another difficult budget cycle in 2020. Ken Mann/CHML

Hamilton city councillors have been reminded of the difficult task that lies ahead during 2020 budget deliberations.

Mike Zegarac, the city’s general manager of finance, says residents are facing a 5.5 per cent tax increase without service cuts and facility closures or increased user fees next year.

READ MORE: Property taxes rise 2.5% as Hamilton’s 2019 operating budget is formally approved

At a general issues committee meeting on Wednesday morning, he confirmed that council is looking at a budget shortfall of $52 million and $25 million in efficiencies would be needed to get the increase down to a more manageable 2.6 per cent.

Zegarac says provincial policy changes are one significant budget pressure, although that outlook has improved since July after some Ford government cuts were reversed or delayed.

READ MORE: Anti-poverty advocates concerned about Hamilton budget in wake of provincial changes

Other budget pressures accounting for Hamilton’s proposed 5.5 per cent average tax increase include $12.5 million in wages, a $2-million increase in insurance premiums and $1.5-million Workplace Safety and Insurance Board shortfall.

Story continues below advertisement

A 5.5 per cent tax hike would amount to an extra $196 for the “average” Hamilton household — average meaning a property with an assessed value of $358,600.

READ MORE: Who pays the highest property taxes in Ontario?

“Based on all the pressures that we’re seeing so far, this is going to be a tough budget year,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “I look forward to it like I look forward to my next root canal.”

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson adds that the budget will come down to a balancing act between “tax increases at a reasonable level” and “whatever service levels will be forthcoming.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TaxesHamilton Mayor Fred EisenbergerHamilton taxesHamilton budgetHamilton 2020 operating budgetHamilton budget 2020Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.