London is getting lit — with some over-the-top Christmas lights

For some Londoners, nothing is ever too much when it comes to Christmas lights.

Steven Clark is one of those people whose holiday display keeps growing every year.

Clark has a garden of inflatables and, by his estimation, around 12,000 lights outside of his home at 92 Dartmouth Dr. in London.

“I remember going around with my parents looking at Christmas lights as a kid — Saskatoon Street in the ’90s. So when I had the chance to start decorating, we started decorating a little bit, and it just snowballed,” Clark said.

Steven Clark’s house at 92 Dartmouth Dr., London Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

He said he has been working hard to get his whole neighbourhood involved.

“I have actually met a lot of neighbours just from decorating. I have helped put up Christmas lights. There are elderly people on the street I have helped out, and they have come over and helped me put out stuff,” Clark said.

“It’s creating a great atmosphere for the neighbourhood.”

With less than a week until Christmas, Clark is hoping to get 1,000 people to see his Christmas display, and by his count, he is already halfway there.

But he is not the only one going all out this holiday season.

Nathan Oegema in front of his house decorations at 2 Eric Dr. in Dorchester. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

If you are trying to find Nathan Oegema’s house, it’s pretty easy to spot.

It’s right on the corner of Eric Drive and Marion Street in Dorchester with light-up reindeer, a giant inflatable moose and a few thousand lights.

When it started 10 years ago, Oegema said he never expected it to grow this big.

“I just love Christmas lights. I started with a few strands of lights but just had to add more and more every year.”

“I was a few days late starting this year, and they were already asking, ‘Are you putting up your display this year?’ so we get a good response from the neighbours.”

Oegema said he is always on the hunt for new things to add each year.

