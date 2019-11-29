Menu

christmas lights london

London’s best Christmas light displays: A map to show you where to go

By Dawn Cuthbertson Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 8:07 am
Updated November 29, 2019 9:23 am
How to decorate the perfect Christmas tree
Have you already set up your Christmas tree? Karl Lohnes joins Global’s Dan Spector with his designer tips for choosing and decorating the perfect Christmas tree.

For some, the best part of the holiday season is driving around to see the lights.

If you’re planning on loading the family in the car to see the best light displays, use our handy map to plot your journey.

Interactive map: London’s best Christmas light displays

You can’t help but think of Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation when you see these homes. Many of the homeowners have spent thousands of dollars and hours putting together their light displays.

READ MORE: Victoria Park highlights a festive Friday in the Forest City

Why do they do it? Almost all of them tell Global News that they get the most satisfaction seeing joy on people’s faces, young and old. Some were inspired to go all-out on Christmas lights from their own childhoods driving around London during the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Large Griswold-style holiday light displays increasing power use and costs in B.C.

Zoom in on our map to see the homes in London, Mount Brydges, Ilderton, St. Thomas and Dorchester that have fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with a candy cane and includes a photo of the display as well as a description from the homeowner.

It’s not too late to submit your own house. Email us at christmaslights@980cfpl.ca to be featured.

Quebec man’s holiday lights display is drawing crowds
Quebec man’s holiday lights display is drawing crowds
