London’s best Christmas light displays: A map to show you where to go

Send this page to someone via email

For some, the best part of the holiday season is driving around to see the lights.

If you’re planning on loading the family in the car to see the best light displays, use our handy map to plot your journey.

Interactive map: London’s best Christmas light displays

View link »

You can’t help but think of Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation when you see these homes. Many of the homeowners have spent thousands of dollars and hours putting together their light displays.

READ MORE: Victoria Park highlights a festive Friday in the Forest City

Why do they do it? Almost all of them tell Global News that they get the most satisfaction seeing joy on people’s faces, young and old. Some were inspired to go all-out on Christmas lights from their own childhoods driving around London during the holidays.

Story continues below advertisement

Zoom in on our map to see the homes in London, Mount Brydges, Ilderton, St. Thomas and Dorchester that have fantastic decorations. Each house is marked with a candy cane and includes a photo of the display as well as a description from the homeowner.

It’s not too late to submit your own house. Email us at christmaslights@980cfpl.ca to be featured.

1:51 Quebec man’s holiday lights display is drawing crowds Quebec man’s holiday lights display is drawing crowds