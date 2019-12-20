Young man found fit to stand trial in killing of Calgary case worker

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man accused of killing a Calgary case worker has been found fit to stand trial.

On Friday, the court heard a psychiatrist deemed Brandon Newman fit to stand trial after a 30-day psychiatric assessment. Newman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old case worker, Deborah Onwu.

Friends and co-workers of Onwu were in the court to hear the decision.

“It gives us hope,” Rebecca Opoku said.

“[This] is good news for us,” Opuku added. “From this point on, we are just going to have to prepare ourselves for what is to come.”

Onwu worked as a professional case worker at Woods Homes, a facility that provides mental health supports for youth, children and families.

Police were called out to the assisted-living home in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue S.W. on October 25, at about 2:45 a.m. to find Onwu suffering from stab wounds.

Emergency crews provided first aid, but she later died from her injuries.

Police said the accused lived at the home for several weeks before the incident.

Investigators believe a fight broke out when the victim was supporting the client at the home.

