Crime

Young man found fit to stand trial in killing of Calgary case worker

By Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 3:31 pm
Family, friends speak out after fatal stabbing of Calgary caseworker
(Nov. 4, 2019) The family and friends of Deborah Onwu shared memories of their loved one ahead of the accused killer’s court appearance in Calgary. As Josh Ritchie reports, the concerned group is calling for increased security for case workers.

An 18-year-old man accused of killing a Calgary case worker has been found fit to stand trial.

On Friday, the court heard a psychiatrist deemed Brandon Newman fit to stand trial after a 30-day psychiatric assessment. Newman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old case worker, Deborah Onwu.

READ MORE: ‘Life will never be the same again without her’: Funeral held for Calgary case worker stabbed to death

Friends and co-workers of Onwu were in the court to hear the decision.

“It gives us hope,” Rebecca Opoku said.

“[This] is good news for us,” Opuku added. “From this point on, we are just going to have to prepare ourselves for what is to come.”

Onwu worked as a professional case worker at Woods Homes, a facility that provides mental health supports for youth, children and families.

Police were called out to the assisted-living home in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue S.W. on October 25, at about 2:45 a.m. to find Onwu suffering from stab wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews provided first aid, but she later died from her injuries.

Police said the accused lived at the home for several weeks before the incident.

READ MORE: Calgary care worker speaks out following colleague’s death: ‘Injury is a constant reality’

Investigators believe a fight broke out when the victim was supporting the client at the home.

People gather at Calgary city hall to call for more security for case workers
People gather at Calgary city hall to call for more security for case workers
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.