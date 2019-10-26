Calgary man charged in stabbing death of case worker

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Calgary man is facing a murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in the community of South Calgary on Friday.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of 27 Avenue S.W. at around 2:45 a.m. where they found the woman suffering from stab wounds. Emergency crews provided first aid, but the victim later died of her injuries.

Police have charged Brandon Jacob Spencer Newman with second-degree murder. He has been held in custody and is set to appear in court on Nov. 1, police say.

On Friday afternoon, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the victim was identified as Deborah Onwu, 47, a professional case worker supporting a man at the assisted living residence.

Onwu worked at Wood’s Homes, a facility that provided mental health supports for youth, children and families. A spokesperson said they are traumatized by the incident and are cooperating with police.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an extremely tragic situation and we are all obviously greatly impacted by it.” Tweet This

“As this matter remains under police investigation, we are unable to provide any details,” Sylvia MacIver, with Woods Homes said.

Police said the accused lived at the home for several weeks prior to the incident. They believe a fight broke out when the victim was supporting a client at the home.

“At some point before the incident, it is believed that a verbal and physical confrontation occurred between the man and his case worker during which the woman was stabbed,” said Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the Calgary police homicide unit.

2:48 Calgary police investigate fatal Friday stabbing Calgary police investigate fatal Friday stabbing

Officers said Newman was taken into custody in downtown Calgary at around 5 a.m. the same day. His name was not released until formal charges were laid.

One area resident who didn’t want to be named told Global News they were feeling shaken.

“It’s pretty scary that this could happen on our street,” she said.

Police said Alberta Occupational Health and Safety are also investigating since the incident happened in a workplace.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.