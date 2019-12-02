Menu

Crime

Accused in Calgary case worker’s death granted extra time for psychiatric assessment

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 1:19 pm
Deborah Onwu, 47, was fatally stabbed in Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25.
Deborah Onwu, 47, was fatally stabbed in Calgary on Friday, Oct. 25. Obtained by Global News

An extra three weeks have been granted for the psychiatric assessment of an 18-year-old charged with killing his case worker at an assisted-living home in Calgary.

Brandon Newman, who remains in custody, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Onwu, who was stabbed at the home on Oct. 25.

READ MORE: ‘Life will never be the same again without her’: Funeral held for Calgary case worker stabbed to death

A 30-day review was ordered last month for the accused at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre, but court heard Monday that more time was required.

Newman appeared in court briefly.

READ MORE: 47-year-old case worker stabbed to death in South Calgary on Friday: police

His lawyer has expressed concern that his client won’t be able to properly instruct a lawyer for his defence and has described him as “childlike.”

Story continues below advertisement

The case is to be back in court on Dec. 20.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Calgary crimeStabbingfatal stabbingCalgary StabbingStabbing DeathSouthern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry CentreDeborah OnwuBrandon Newman
