New Brunswick reacts to federally-proposed vaping ad restrictions to deter youth

Newly-proposed federal regulations that will restrict advertising on vaping products in efforts to deter appeal to youth seem to be accepted by people in New Brunswick.

If enacted, the Health Canada regulations would prevent advertising for vaping products in public spaces, in convenience stores or online. Advertising would be allowed in “specialty shops, businesses and online spaces accessible by adults,” according to the federal government.

There would also be mandatory health warnings on packaging and limits on nicotine content.

“I don’t understand why (these regulations) haven’t been in place to begin with,” says Cathy Jensen, a mother of six. “There needs to be so much more done.”

Barbara Walls, the director of health promotion and initiatives for the New Brunswick Lung Association, applauds the proposed changes.

“We are very pleased that this next step is being taken,” she says. “The whole vaping trend and efforts to get the next generation addicted quickly sprung up two years ago.”

An e-liquid manufacturer in New Brunswick says social media influencers “should have never been part of the industry.”

Charles Byram, who is the CEO and founder of FOV Labs, says the devil is in the details.

“I think there should be stricter regulations on that, as long as it doesn’t go into losing a website,” he says.

He says he doesn’t see anything wrong with adding warning labels suggesting products contain nicotine and can be addictive.