Health

Nova Scotia first to ban flavoured e-cigarettes and juices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 9:35 am
Updated December 5, 2019 9:59 am
Provinces top doctor talks vaping-related illness
We sit down with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, to discuss the issue of youth vaping.

Nova Scotia has joined a growing list of provinces clamping down on vaping.

Health Minister Randy Delorey announced today the province will be the first to ban sales of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices – as of April 1, 2020.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to announce changes to vaping regulations next week, minister says

Delorey says the move is aimed at promoting a smoke-free culture in a province where vaping rates have been growing, especially among young people.

He says Nova Scotia has drastically reduced youth smoking rates in the last 30 years, but that progress has stalled by the popularity of flavoured vaping products.

A recent survey conducted by Smoke Free Nova Scotia suggested that 95 per cent of young Nova Scotians who vape said they preferred flavoured juices – and 48 per cent of those surveyed said they would quit if flavours were banned.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto Board of Health report calls for stricter vaping regulations
Strict new measures were recently adopted in Prince Edward Island, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
