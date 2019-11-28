Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia to announce changes to vaping regulations next week, minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 3:17 pm
In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using a vaping device exhales a puff of vapour in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using a vaping device exhales a puff of vapour in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File

Nova Scotia is poised to become the next province to tighten rules governing vaping.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the province will announce new regulations next week.

READ MORE: N.S. PCs to introduce legislation that bans vaping for people under 19

Last month, Premier Stephen McNeil said his government is looking at regulations that could include a ban on flavoured vaping products.

Delorey hasn’t given specifics about the changes to come, but says the province has the ability to regulate such things as flavours for e-cigarettes.

READ MORE: Health officials and advocates call on N.S. government to get tough on vaping

He says other changes will need to happen through new legislation, which will likely be introduced during the spring sitting of the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

Delorey says he has taken note of strict new measures recently adopted in Prince Edward Island and British Columbia.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
