Plane delivers donated Christmas gifts to Saskatchewan First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A private plane carrying donated sporting equipment from south and central Saskatchewan was delivered to Canoe Lake First Nation on Wednesday.

“I was able to get involved with Canoe Lake about a month ago providing a fitness plan for the community,” Joel Pedersen recalled.

“One of the things that the phys-ed teacher, Mr. Dennis Iron, said is that their football team could really use some extra cleats.”

READ MORE: Santa to a Senior brings holiday cheer to Saskatoon care homes

Pedersen is a Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group. He’s also a former Saskatoon police officer and the founder of Fitness 2J2.

The CWO was speaking at a military conference when he met pilot Capt. Rob Williams, who is the commanding officer of the Royal Regina Rifles. He also happens to be the owner of a Canadian Tire in Weyburn, Sask.

Story continues below advertisement

Together, the two came up with a plan to bring Christmas to the children of Canoe Lake and spark a passion for sports.

“I asked some of the Canadian Tire stores in Regina if they would be willing to donate. We picked up over $2,000 worth of sporting equipment,” said Williams.

Williams flew up from Weyburn, stopped in Saskatoon to load up on more gifts and pick up Pedersen. From there, the pair set off to Meadow Lake, where they handed off the gifts to the school’s principal, Arliss Coulineur.

Joel Pedersen and Ron Williams hand off the donated gifts to Arliss Coulineur. Joel Pedersen

The closest airport in Beauval, located about 30 kilometers away, isn’t accessible at this time of year.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic! Just because there are northern communities where roads aren’t available, that shouldn’t be any reason why we can’t get Jumpstart up north,” Williams said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jumpstart is a charity within Canadian Tire that provides equipment and opportunities to kids to access sports and physical activities.

Williams and Pedersen loaded 25 pairs of cleats, workout equipment, soccer balls and footballs into the plane.

The cleats will be used by the local football team.

The rest of the donated equipment will be enjoyed by children from kindergarten to Grade 12.

1:43 Saskatoon charity delivers Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 children Saskatoon charity delivers Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 children