Regina residents help put gifts under the tree for 1,500 local children

Santa’s helpers spent their weekend wrapping over 3,000 toys for Regina children.

The toys were donated to the Salvation Army through 980 CJME’s Santa Anonymous campaign.

Toys were collected throughout November and December, and on Saturday they were wrapped by dozens of volunteers.

“It’s a big Santa warehouse,” said Maj. Shawn Critch, divisional commander for Salvation Army Prairie Division.

The presents will be opened on Christmas Day by 1,500 marginalized children throughout the city.

“If we could see this [Christmas] spirit throughout the year we’d probably see a different community in so many different ways,” Critch said.

“To see that expression of community today, it just does something for you when you realize we still care about each other. We still want to see…everyone come together and today is about making that happen.”

Salvation Army has teamed up with Santa Anonymous for 50 years. To commemorate the partnership, CJME donated $500,000 over five years to the Salvation Army to enhance Santa Anonymous and to help launch a new program, Pathway of Hope.

“The intent of the program is to journey with families to break generational poverty – that cycle – and to create new opportunities for families to realize their hopes, dreams and aspirations,” Critch said.

