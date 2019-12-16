‘It’s a fun day for everybody’: Regina police take children shopping

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police officers swarmed the Cornwall Centre on Monday, but they weren’t looking for bad guys.

Joined at the hip – children ready to shop.

Twenty officers acted as personal shoppers to 20 kids for the fifth annual CopShop.

“[It’s for] children who don’t always have the opportunity to walk into the mall and essentially pick out the gift they want for others and for themselves,” said Evan Bray, Regina police chief.

Regina police joined 20 students at the Cornwall Centre for the fifth annual CopShop. Adrian Raaber / Global News

“An absolutely incredible day, you can’t help to be pumped and excited when you are with these youngsters.”

Ten students were part of The Regina Intersectional Partnership (TRiP) while the remaining students were selected by cops in the School Resource Officer program.

All the children were being rewarded for their achievement and positive strides towards their goals.

“It gives youth in our city the opportunity that they might not normally get and gives them the chance to have positive interactions with the police service,” Brad said.

“It’s a fun day for everybody involved.”

Students were given a $200 gift card by Cornwall Centre to buy whatever they want. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Cornwall donated a $200 gift card to every student who took part in the shopping spree. Children also received a stocking filled with personalized items.

“It’s very exciting for us to have it. It’s a great opportunity for us to welcome 20 youth who have done a great job,” said Doug Bailey, Cornwall Centre retail manager.

“It’s about them, it’s about getting what they want for Christmas.”

Students from around Regina got to visit Santa at the Cornwall Centre. Adrian Raaber / Global News

They were also treated to lunch and refreshments upon arrival and made a quick visit to Santa.