‘It’s a fun day for everybody’: Regina police take children shopping

Regina police officers swarmed the Cornwall Centre on Monday, but they weren’t looking for bad guys.
Joined at the hip – children ready to shop.
Twenty officers acted as personal shoppers to 20 kids for the fifth annual CopShop.
“An absolutely incredible day, you can’t help to be pumped and excited when you are with these youngsters.”
Ten students were part of The Regina Intersectional Partnership (TRiP) while the remaining students were selected by cops in the School Resource Officer program.
All the children were being rewarded for their achievement and positive strides towards their goals.
“It gives youth in our city the opportunity that they might not normally get and gives them the chance to have positive interactions with the police service,” Brad said.
“It’s a fun day for everybody involved.”
Cornwall donated a $200 gift card to every student who took part in the shopping spree. Children also received a stocking filled with personalized items.
“It’s very exciting for us to have it. It’s a great opportunity for us to welcome 20 youth who have done a great job,” said Doug Bailey, Cornwall Centre retail manager.
“It’s about them, it’s about getting what they want for Christmas.”
They were also treated to lunch and refreshments upon arrival and made a quick visit to Santa.
COMMENTS