Boy saves friend from drowning in icy Lake Ontario water: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are using the plight of two 10-year-old boys as an example of playing safe around the water after a close call in Hamilton Harbour.

Investigators say the two boys ventured out on the docks near the Hamilton Bay Sailing Club yesterday evening just before 6:30 p.m. with one of the boys fell into the icy waters of Lake Ontario.

His friend was able to hold him in place until he could be pulled to safety by members of the Hamilton Police Action Team, which was patrolling in the area.

Officers say when they arrived the child in distress was almost fully submerged with his friend holding onto him.

The youngsters, both students at St. Lawrence Catholic Elementary School, were checked over by paramedics and deemed okay.

Police are using the incident as a reminder to stay safe along the shoreline as water begins to freeze.

“When water begins to freeze on rivers, lakes and other open bodies of water, it may look solid but it is often still dangerous. Hamilton Police would like to remind the public about staying safe before venturing onto icy surfaces, ” said police in a statement.

