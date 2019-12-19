Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver faces multiple charges after hitting police cruiser during east Hamilton chase

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 4:25 pm
Hamilton police say they arrested two people in a vehicle chase in the city's east end.
Hamilton police say they arrested two people in a vehicle chase in the city's east end. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people have been arrested after a street chase in Hamilton’s east end which saw a police cruiser sideswiped on Ottawa Street North.

Investigators say officers attempted to pull over a Honda Civic with “heavy front end damage” near Sanford Avenue North and Wilson Street around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The car — which didn’t stop for officers — travelled along several streets between Wilson and Cannon headed east towards Ottawa Street North, where it encountered a second police car and sideswiped it in an attempt to pass the cruiser.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Hamilton’s east end: police

Despite losing control and striking a concrete barrier, the Honda continued eastbound toward Parkdale Avenue North ignoring lights and sirens.

The car was eventually pulled over near Parkdale and Barton Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The two occupants — both 31 years old —  were arrested.

A search of the vehicle turned up illicit drugs, a pellet handgun, pellet rifle, prohibited weapons, counterfeit money, stolen identification and ammunition.

Jarrett McKay, 31, of no fixed address is facing 19 charges connected to drug possession, dangerous operation of a vehicle, parole violations and flight from a peace officer.

A 31-year-old passenger in the Honda from Hamilton was also arrested for a drug possession charge.

High speed chase, shootout in Florida after alleged jewel thieves flee in stolen UPS truck
High speed chase, shootout in Florida after alleged jewel thieves flee in stolen UPS truck
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton Policeottawa street northparkdale avenue southpolice chase barton avenuepolice chase in hamiltonpolice chase on ottawa street northpolice chase sanford avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.