Driver faces multiple charges after hitting police cruiser during east Hamilton chase

Two people have been arrested after a street chase in Hamilton’s east end which saw a police cruiser sideswiped on Ottawa Street North.
Investigators say officers attempted to pull over a Honda Civic with “heavy front end damage” near Sanford Avenue North and Wilson Street around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The car — which didn’t stop for officers — travelled along several streets between Wilson and Cannon headed east towards Ottawa Street North, where it encountered a second police car and sideswiped it in an attempt to pass the cruiser.
Despite losing control and striking a concrete barrier, the Honda continued eastbound toward Parkdale Avenue North ignoring lights and sirens.
The car was eventually pulled over near Parkdale and Barton Street.
The two occupants — both 31 years old — were arrested.
A search of the vehicle turned up illicit drugs, a pellet handgun, pellet rifle, prohibited weapons, counterfeit money, stolen identification and ammunition.
Jarrett McKay, 31, of no fixed address is facing 19 charges connected to drug possession, dangerous operation of a vehicle, parole violations and flight from a peace officer.
A 31-year-old passenger in the Honda from Hamilton was also arrested for a drug possession charge.
