Crime

2 charged in connection with reported armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 11:15 am
Police have arrested two men in connection with a reported convenience store robbery in Peterborough on Dec. 12.
Police have arrested two men in connection with a reported convenience store robbery in Peterborough on Dec. 12.

Two men have been arrested following an investigation into a reported armed robbery at a Peterborough convenience store earlier this month.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to an Orpington Road convenience store for a reported robbery on Dec. 12 at around 5:35 p.m.

Police were informed that two unknown men had entered the store and that one of them had approached an employee behind the counter. The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and demanded the employee open the cash register. The other suspect remained at the entrance, according to police.

READ MORE: Police seek 2 suspects in reported armed robbery of Peterborough convenience store

The employee escaped the store and called police. The suspects fled the area after allegedly stealing approximately three cartons of cigarettes, police say.

This week, police released images of the suspects, and on Thursday, officers made the two arrests at a residence.

Peterborough police are looking to identify this man, one of the suspects in convenience store robbery investigation.
Peterborough police are looking to identify this man, one of the suspects in convenience store robbery investigation.

Bryan Christopher Hanna, 25, of no fixed address, and Colin John Youmans, 26, of King Street in Lakefield, are both charged with robbery with a weapon.

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

