2 charged in connection with reported armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store

Two men have been arrested following an investigation into a reported armed robbery at a Peterborough convenience store earlier this month.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to an Orpington Road convenience store for a reported robbery on Dec. 12 at around 5:35 p.m.

Police were informed that two unknown men had entered the store and that one of them had approached an employee behind the counter. The suspect allegedly brandished a knife and demanded the employee open the cash register. The other suspect remained at the entrance, according to police.

The employee escaped the store and called police. The suspects fled the area after allegedly stealing approximately three cartons of cigarettes, police say.

This week, police released images of the suspects, and on Thursday, officers made the two arrests at a residence.

Bryan Christopher Hanna, 25, of no fixed address, and Colin John Youmans, 26, of King Street in Lakefield, are both charged with robbery with a weapon.

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

