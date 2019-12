Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say the westbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Whites Road in Pickering on Friday following a shooting.

Durham Regional Police say their officers responded at the request of the OPP for a shooting call involving an armed person at 3:23 a.m.

The OPP added that the express to collectors transfer east of Whites Road also remained closed for the investigation.

A photo from the scene at Highway 401 near Whites Road in Pickering. Robbie Ford / Global News

