Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Toronto Raptors

Advertisement
Sports

Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell ‘out indefinitely with injuries’: Toronto Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2019 9:31 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will be missing three of their key players, including scoring leader Pascal Siakam, for the foreseeable future.

The team said Thursday that Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell are all “out indefinitely” after sustaining injuries a night earlier during a game in Detroit.

Siakam suffered a stretched groin after an awkward landing late in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s win against the Pistons while Gasol sustained a strained left hamstring in the first quarter.

READ MORE: Kawhi Leonard scores 23 points, leads Clippers to 112-92 win over Raptors

Powell also left the game in the fourth quarter after a collision with another player. The team said testing in Toronto revealed a subluxation of the left shoulder.

Siakam leads the Raptors with 25.1 points per game.

Toronto hosts the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Toronto RaptorsRaptorsPascal SiakamMarc GasolNorman Powelltoronto raptors rosterToronto Raptors injuries
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.