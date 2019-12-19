Brandon police add $400K ARV to fleet

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon police are the proud new owners of an armoured response vehicle.

Police in the southwestern Manitoba city unveiled the nearly $400,000 machine Thursday.

“The addition of the armoured rescue vehicle to our fleet will allow for increased safety for both the citizen [sic] we serve and the police officers that are tasked with bringing these high risk situations to a safe conclusion,” said Brandon police chief Wayne Balcaen, in a release.

“If deployed during a live event, citizens and police are provided an incredibly safe option.” Tweet This

The ARV comes with ballistic armour and room for up to 10 officers and will be used for high-risk calls involving guns or other significant dangers, according to the force.

READ MORE: Brandon massage therapist faces further sexual assault charges

The cost of the vehicle has been covered by the province’s Proceeds of Crime Fund, which is made up of forfeited funds provided to Manitoba from federally prosecuted criminal code violations.

“Having the proper tools can help police officers respond quickly and safely, protecting themselves and the public,” said Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Brandon police have recognized this vehicle will be an incredible asset in dangerous situations, and our government is pleased to invest in an initiative that will bolster officer and public safety.”

The Winnipeg Police Service has had an ARV since 2015.

READ MORE: Brandon Bear Clan sees huge spike in used needles on streets

Winnipeg police’s ARV was used for tactical deployment 34 times in 2018, according to a report from the city’s police board released in June.

Of those times, the vehicle was deployed on eight occasions for active firearm calls, including an incident in which the vehicle was shot at.

The WPS ARV was also used 21 times for warrant executions, including four domestic violence situations and one abduction.

READ MORE: Brandon man finds suitcase of suspected cocaine and meth

Brandon police say they’ll also make their new ARV available to other police agencies in the region.

“Having the ARV available for all of Westman is essential as we continue to work collaboratively with our justice partners,” said Balcaen.

1:39 Winnipeg Police ARV has taken some damage recently Winnipeg Police ARV has taken some damage recently