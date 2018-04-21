Brandon man finds suitcase of suspected cocaine and meth

Brandon police are investigating after a suitcase full of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine was turned in by a resident.

Police said a Brandon man reported seeing a suitcase fall out of the back of someone’s vehicle on Thursday, near a hotel in the 200 block of 18th Street North.

Police searched the suitcase and found a small amount of white, powdery substances which they believe to be cocaine and meth.

“If the suitcase and contents belongs to you, you are invited to attend to the Police Service’s building and claim them, and possibly have a talk with an officer,” police said in a media release.