Attempted murder, assault charges laid after stabbing in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 29-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after a stabbing in Dartmouth sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing happened at an apartment on Roleika Drive.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after man suffers life-threatening stab wounds in Dartmouth

On Wednesday, Halifax police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said investigators believe the stabbing is connected to an attempted robbery at the Dairy Queen on Main Street, as well as a theft at the Sobeys store at 60 Tacoma Drive.

@HfxRegPolice on scene of a stabbing at this Roleika Drive apartment in Dartmouth. One man sent to hospital w/life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/lVsm9fwEgF — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) December 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the incidents, Jamie Paul Michael Hall has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Assaulting a police officer

Robbery (x2)

Possession of a dangerous weapon (x2)

Possession of prohibited weapon

Possession of weapon contrary to court order

Resisting arrest

Breach of probation (x3)

Hall is scheduled to face the charges in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.