Attempted murder, assault charges laid after stabbing in Dartmouth

A 29-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after a stabbing in Dartmouth sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Halifax Regional Police say the stabbing happened at an apartment on Roleika Drive.
On Wednesday, Halifax police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said investigators believe the stabbing is connected to an attempted robbery at the Dairy Queen on Main Street, as well as a theft at the Sobeys store at 60 Tacoma Drive.
As a result of the incidents, Jamie Paul Michael Hall has been charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated assault
- Assaulting a police officer
- Robbery (x2)
- Possession of a dangerous weapon (x2)
- Possession of prohibited weapon
- Possession of weapon contrary to court order
- Resisting arrest
- Breach of probation (x3)
Hall is scheduled to face the charges in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.
