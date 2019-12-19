Province-wide warrant issued for B.C. woman accused of kidnapping and robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Chilliwack woman accused of robbery and kidnapping is being sought on a province-wide warrant.

Chilliwack RCMP says if anyone sees Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, they should not approach her, and call 911 instead.

It’s not Neill’s first run-in with the law.

She was charged with robbery in 2018 in a scheme that allegedly targeted a man using an online dating app, before robbing him at knifepoint.

Neill’s co-accused, Kyle James Wall, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in that case, while prosecutors stayed the charges against her.

Neill is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and 161 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

