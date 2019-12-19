Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Province-wide warrant issued for B.C. woman accused of kidnapping and robbery

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 11:57 am
Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is wanted province-wide on charges of kidnapping and robbery. .
Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill is wanted province-wide on charges of kidnapping and robbery. . RCMP handout

A Chilliwack woman accused of robbery and kidnapping is being sought on a province-wide warrant.

Chilliwack RCMP says if anyone sees Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill, 26, they should not approach her, and call 911 instead.

It’s not Neill’s first run-in with the law.

READ MORE: Online date goes wrong: Chilliwack duo charged in alleged knife-point robbery

She was charged with robbery in 2018 in a scheme that allegedly targeted a man using an online dating app, before robbing him at knifepoint.

Neill’s co-accused, Kyle James Wall, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in that case, while prosecutors stayed the charges against her.

Neill is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight and 161 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement
Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony
Alleged kidnapping at a Burnaby high-rise ends with a suspect falling from balcony
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRobberyKidnappingChilliwack crimeb.c.-wide warrantAlexis Kasey Nicole NeillAlexis Neillchilliwack kidnapping
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.