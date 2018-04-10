Online date goes wrong: Chilliwack duo charged in alleged knife-point robbery

A Chilliwack man and woman are facing charges after allegedly luring and robbing a hopeless romantic.

Cpl. Mike Rail with the Chilliwack RCMP said that police received a report on April 5 of a person being robbed at knife-point while visiting an apartment in the 9400-block of Cook Street in Chilliwack.

Rail said the victim of the alleged attack had met one of the suspects online through a dating site, but could not confirm if this was a first date. The victim was invited into the apartment where an alleged second thief awaited to aid in the robbery.

According to Rail, no one was injured in the alleged altercation but the victim went home with a lighter wallet after the thieves got away with some cash.

The suspects are known to each other and were located outside the Chillwack apartment where they were arrested and taken into custody.

Chilliwack RCMP is warning online daters that not everyone they meet online is who they say they are.

“Use discretion when going out on those first dates,” said Rail.

Rail said he wants to remind online daters to meet in public places on a first date.

“Tell somebody about the date before you go out on it. Let people know what your plans are so that friends know where you are and you’re safe,” he said.

Twenty-five-year-old Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill and 27-year-old Kyle James Wall are each facing one charge of robbery.