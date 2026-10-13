Kelowna residents left with costly damage after fuel tanks drilled

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Fuel theft is leaving Kelowna vehicle owners facing more than an empty tank, with some discovering holes drilled directly into their vehicles’ fuel tanks.

Roger Dyck says he and his wife were leaving a Walmart parking lot around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when they noticed a strong smell.

“We started smelling gas and we saw it flowing from our truck,” Dyck said.

View image in full screen This white truck is Roger Dyck’s truck. He uses it for work and it will be weeks before the parts are installed. For the meantime, Roger will use his wife’s SUV. Roger Dyck

He says the fuel was pouring out of the truck and draining into the street. His wife spotted two police officers nearby, who came over after the couple alerted them. The officers had been pursuing someone else through the parking lot and believed they may have startled the people mid-theft.

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The fire department eventually arrived to clean up the spilled fuel.

For Dyck, the damage means more than losing gasoline. His 2020 Chevrolet Silverado is undergoing repairs, leaving him without his truck for another week or two while parts are sourced.

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He estimates the repair could cost between $1,000 and $2,000, although he is still waiting for an official estimate. His insurance deductible is $300, and he expects to pay about $200 for towing depending on what insurance will cover.

View image in full screen Chris’s Mitsubishi was parked at the Kelowna airport when the fuel was siphoned out of it. Cohan Sassaman

Chris Loney experienced a different kind of fuel theft after returning from a trip to Edmonton. He discovered his 1992 Mitsubishi Pajero’s fuel cap had been pried open and a significant amount of diesel was missing.

Loney says older vehicles may be more vulnerable to siphoning because they lack the protective mechanisms found in many newer models. Newer vehicles, however, can be targeted through a more damaging method.

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“Even with a cylinder lock, it doesn’t matter; they’ll pry it open,” Loney said.

A replacement fuel tank can cost around $1,000, according to Vince Minnis, a body shop manager. That figure could climb to $2,000 if a brand-new original-equipment tank is required.

With fuel costing more than $200 to fill some vehicles, Dyck says high prices may be playing a role in the thefts.

“I know it’s happening quite a bit; I don’t want to blame people these days. But I wish people would consider the damage they are causing others,” Dyck added.

Chris Loney says the experience has left him frustrated, particularly because vehicle expenses already consume much of his budget.

“I put most of my money into the vehicle and now I can’t go out and enjoy it over the weekend,” said Loney.

View image in full screen A drill hole from an electric handheld drill in a truck’s fuel tank. Roger Dyke

As fuel prices remain high, vehicle owners are left facing an unsettling possibility: the next time they return to their parked vehicle, the damage may extend well beyond the cost of gasoline.

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