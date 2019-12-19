3 arrested after firearms seized from Haliburton area residence: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face multiple firearms offences after a Haliburton Highlands residence was searched on Thursday.

As part of an investigation, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP executed a search warrant where they seized firearms and ammunition.

Three people were arrested at the scene, but police did not provide an address in the municipality.

Carmen Abrams, 31, Joseph Bell, 27, and Leah Cook, 30, all from Haliburton Highlands, are each charged with:

Four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Five counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Abrams was held in custody for a bail hearing in Minden. Bell and Cook were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Minden on Feb. 5.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

