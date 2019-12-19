Menu

Crime

3 arrested after firearms seized from Haliburton area residence: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 11:55 am
Three people face firearms charges after police seized guns from a residence in Haliburton Highlands as part of an investigation.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Three people face multiple firearms offences after a Haliburton Highlands residence was searched on Thursday.

As part of an investigation, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP executed a search warrant where they seized firearms and ammunition.

Three people were arrested at the scene, but police did not provide an address in the municipality.

READ MORE: Police RIDE team in Lindsay seizes loaded handgun, drugs during vehicle stop

Carmen Abrams, 31, Joseph Bell, 27, and Leah Cook, 30, all from Haliburton Highlands, are each charged with:

  • Four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Five counts of possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Abrams was held in custody for a bail hearing in Minden. Bell and Cook were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Minden on Feb. 5.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Peterborough police update drugs and weapons raids
Peterborough police update drugs and weapons raids
City of Kawartha LakesFirearmsKawartha Lakes OPPHaliburton HighlandsCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPGuns SeizedFirearms Seized
