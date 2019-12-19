Menu

Crime

Northumberland OPP lay impaired driving charges during patrols

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 3:12 pm
Northumberland OPP arrested two people for impaired driving in traffic patrols this week.
Northumberland OPP arrested two people for impaired driving in traffic patrols this week. File Photo / Getty Images

Two Northumberland County residents face impaired driving charges during recent patrols by OPP.

On Saturday around 1:20 a.m., Northumberland OPP responded to a call about a woman allegedly passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in Cramahe Township.

READ MORE: Trent Hills woman, Belleville man arrested after fleeing collision in Quinte West: OPP

Officers located the vehicle and determined the woman was impaired.

Chelsea Wilson, 25, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 15.

Then on Monday night around 10:40 p.m., OPP responded to a report of a vehicle allegedly travelling at inconsistent speeds and swerving out of the marked lane.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop on County Rd. 23 south of Pipeline Rd. in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

Kirk Vandewalker, 46, of Cramahe, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 22.

