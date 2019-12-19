Northumberland OPP lay impaired driving charges during patrols

Two Northumberland County residents face impaired driving charges during recent patrols by OPP.
On Saturday around 1:20 a.m., Northumberland OPP responded to a call about a woman allegedly passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in Cramahe Township.
Officers located the vehicle and determined the woman was impaired.
Chelsea Wilson, 25, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 15.
Then on Monday night around 10:40 p.m., OPP responded to a report of a vehicle allegedly travelling at inconsistent speeds and swerving out of the marked lane.
Officers located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop on County Rd. 23 south of Pipeline Rd. in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.
Police determined the driver was impaired.
Kirk Vandewalker, 46, of Cramahe, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 22.
COMMENTS