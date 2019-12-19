Northumberland OPP lay impaired driving charges during patrols

Send this page to someone via email

Two Northumberland County residents face impaired driving charges during recent patrols by OPP.

On Saturday around 1:20 a.m., Northumberland OPP responded to a call about a woman allegedly passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle in Cramahe Township.

Officers located the vehicle and determined the woman was impaired.

Chelsea Wilson, 25, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 15.

Then on Monday night around 10:40 p.m., OPP responded to a report of a vehicle allegedly travelling at inconsistent speeds and swerving out of the marked lane.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop on County Rd. 23 south of Pipeline Rd. in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

Kirk Vandewalker, 46, of Cramahe, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus) and operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 22.