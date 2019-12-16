Trent Hills woman, Belleville man arrested after fleeing collision in Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Hills woman and Belleville man face multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a collision in Quinte West on Sunday evening.

Quinte West OPP say around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Foxboro-Stirling Road in the City of Quinte West.

Police determined the collision happened after an altercation between the occupants of both vehicles.

It’s alleged one of the two parties brandished a weapon before the pair fled the scene after the collision.

A short time later, OPP arrested two suspects at different locations.

Jessica Dale Guest, 23, of Trent Hills, Ont,. was arrested in the City of Quinte West and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Jan. 31.

Brady Robert John Marrisett, 25, of Belleville, was located and arrested in Campbellford by Northumberland OPP. He was charged with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus)

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to attend court in Belleville on Dec. 30.