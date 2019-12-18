Premier Stephen McNeil stalls on Boat Harbour and Northern Pulp decision

There’s more worry and concern in Pictou and Pictou Landing First Nation as the government stalls on delivering its decision regarding the Northern Pulp Mill and a potential extension to dump its wastewater into the Boat Harbour lagoon.

The Nova Scotia Liberal government has a tough decision on its hands: to either extend the Boat Harbour Act and allow the mill to continue and dumping effluent into the waterway next to Pictou Landing First Nation or respect the act that was approved signed five years ago.

READ MORE: Hundreds marched in Pictou Landing to call on provincial government to honour Boat Harbour Act

The pulp mill’s CEO Brian Baarda says without an extension to the Boat Harbour Act it will put the factory’s future in jeopardy.

Premier Stephen McNeil was expected to make an announcement at a press conference on Wednesday morning, after the Environment Minister’s decision to order Northern Pulp to undertake a second environmental assessment on it’s proposed wastewater treatment plant, that would replace the Boat Harbour plant — but the premier will wait until Friday before giving his decision.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision to hold off until Friday drew heavy criticism from Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Gary Burrill, who were in the legislature Wednesday asking where the premier was hiding.

“The premier of this province should have been standing beside the minister yesterday, immediately ready to answer questions about what the future holds,” said Houston. “The fact that he wasn’t there was bad enough but to now take two more days, two more sleepless nights for thousands and thousands of Nova Scotians is totally unacceptable.”

Today’s statement shows that for the past 5 years, Stephen McNeil has never adequately registered what is at stake for the people of Pictou County, including #PLFN, workers at Northern Pulp, fishing communities, and forestry workers across NS. #nspoli #31january2020 2/3 — Gary Burrill (@GaryBurrill) December 18, 2019

Burrill pulled no punches, calling the government and Premier McNeil’s decision to hold off on a decision negligent and causing undue stress on all people involved.

Story continues below advertisement

“What have you been doing for the last two years if you need two days now?” asked Burrill. “Four years it has been the governments’ job to find a path forward in this situation and they have absolutely fallen down on the job.”

Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Andrea Paul was in Halifax Wednesday and said she approves the environment ministers’ decision in directing Northern Pulp to undergo a level two environmental assessment for it’s proposed wastewater pipeline that would dump treated effluent into the Northumberland Strait, replacing the Boat Harbour site.

Chief Paul stands firm saying the minister’s decision shouldn’t have any effect on the Boat Harbour Act — that deadline is Jan. 31 and is a “sacred agreement.”

“His legacy (Premier McNeil) would be, to do right by Pictou Landing First Nation and to end this environmental racism and this was a promise he made before he got elected,” said Chief Paul.

It was a promise he made once he got elected and a promise he made when we had the pipe break.”

Environmental lawyer Jamie Simpson represents three fishing organizations who work in close vicinity to the Northumberland Strait and says Northern Pulp has had five-years to plan for an alternative to Boat Harbour and asking the government for an extension request this late in the game puts the Premier in a corner.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they decide to honour the agreement and to ensure that Boat Harbour is closed down, and if the mill is not bluffing on their indication that they will have to close, then clearly I’m hoping the Premier will announce a very solid plan for the Nova Scotia forestry industry,” said Simpson.

The premier will make his decision on Boat Harbor’s future on Friday, while a rally is planned for Thursday morning outside the Legislature, which is organized by Forest Nova Scotia and other workers in the forestry sector.

Neither the NDP or Progressive Conservative leaders said they would support an extension to the Boat Harbour Act.