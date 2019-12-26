Ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in and around Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

With the year, and the decade, coming to an end, it’s time to look at all the ways you can ring in 2020 in and around Edmonton.

Here are just a few of the New Year’s Eve celebrations and events planned in the capital region.

Where: Alberta legislature grounds

When: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

With construction ongoing in Churchill Square, the City of Edmonton’s New Year’s Eve festivities will once again take place at the Alberta legislature grounds.

Family-friendly activities, including roving performers, crafts and games start at 7 p.m. inside the Federal Building. Fire pits, bannock making and performances will also take place just outside at the Capital Plaza.

Food trucks will be located on 99 Avenue, between 107 Street and 108 Street.

The festivities wrap up with a bang, with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

For safety reasons, the south skating rink at the Alberta legislature grounds will be closed to the public starting at 4 p.m., as it is within the fireworks safety zone.

Where: Broadmoor Lake Park, Strathcona County Community Centre Agora, Festival Place and the Sherwood Park Arena and Sports Centre

When: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

New Year’s Eve fun starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Strathcona County. This year’s activities include snowshoeing, shinny hockey, remote control bobsled races, LED and fire dancer shows, hula dancers, mechanical surfing, glow and tropical-themed crafts, face painting, performances and skating.

The festivities wrap up with the annual fireworks show at Broadmoor Lake Park at 8 p.m

Where: Heritage Park

When: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

A family dance, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfires and skating are on the activity list in Stony Plain this New Year’s Eve. The festivities in Heritage Park wrap up with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Where: Mission Park

When: 8:30 p.m. – 8:40 p.m.

Cost: Free

A fireworks display is planned in Mission Park at 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Mission Park will be closed all day Dec. 31 until 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 for event setup and cleanup.

Where: Rogers Place

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $104

The Edmonton Oilers face off against the New York Rangers on New Year’s Eve at Rogers Place.

Do you have a suggestion for a great New Year’s Eve in the Edmonton area? Leave your ideas in the comments section below.