Crime

Man stabbed in face outside Peterborough Square mall: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 9:36 am
Updated December 18, 2019 9:46 am
Peterborough police say a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed outside Peterborough Square on Tuesday night.
Peterborough police say a man was taken to hospital after being stabbed outside Peterborough Square on Tuesday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A man believed to be in his 30s was transported to hospital on Tuesday night after police say he was stabbed in front of Peterborough Square.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to a call reporting a man had sustained injuries to his face.

Peterborough man on condition not to possess weapons found with ice picks: police

Police confirmed at the scene that the man had been stabbed. He was transported to hospital, and his status is not yet known.

On Wednesday morning, police said the investigation is ongoing and did not comment on whether any arrests have been made.

“There is no known threat to public safety,” police issued in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Police said that in an unrelated incident, a woman was arrested at the scene on Tuesday night after allegedly breaching her conditions.

More to come.

