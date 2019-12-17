Suspects steal, crash RCMP cruiser after being arrested in Pictou County: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two 22-year-olds from Alberta are facing charges after they allegedly stole an RCMP cruiser and crashed it while under arrest in Pictou County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say in total, four RCMP cruisers were damaged as a result of the crash on Highway 104 between exits 18A and 19. There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Pair of grinches steal Christmas tree from Halifax apartment building

Police say they began their investigation into the suspects on Sunday, after they allegedly fled a checkpoint Lower Truro.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they were able to locate the vehicle the next day by a home in the area of Purl Brook. Officers spoke to the occupants of the home, but say the suspects weren’t there.

“Police located stolen property inside the home,” the release reads. “They learned the suspects had fled the home on foot and were at the neighbouring property. RCMP went to the neighbour’s and located more stolen property.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:36 Two arrested after multiple police cruisers damaged Two arrested after multiple police cruisers damaged

The RCMP says officers were able to locate the suspects in Purl Brook the next day, where they were arrested, handcuffed & lodged in back of an unmarked police vehicle, with a marked unit en route to the area to transport them.

Police say that’s when they fled the area in the police vehicle.

“A pursuit was initiated, and the suspect vehicle eventually crossed the median into oncoming traffic,” police stated. “The responding RCMP officers pushed the suspect vehicle into the median with their vehicles due to the high risk to public safety.”

READ MORE: Suspicious death in East Preston ruled a homicide, victim identified

The suspects were rearrested and transported to Antigonish Detachment.

Police say the 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman are scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Wednesday.