Ford government says it will not release report on cost of scrapped Hamilton LRT project

TORONTO – Ontario says it will not release a third-party study of Hamilton’s light-rail line that led to the project’s cancellation.

A spokesman for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the report contains proprietary and commercial information that cannot be released to the public.

Mulroney said Monday the cost of the project – initially pegged at $1 billion – has now grown to $5.5 billion.

That cost includes $950 million in municipal operating costs, according to a summary of the consultant’s findings released by the government.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is demanding the province release the full report so its findings can be verified.

Horwath, who represents a Hamilton riding, says the estimated costs don’t line up with similar light-rail lines built in other parts of Ontario.

