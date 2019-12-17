Menu

Politics

Ford government says it will not release report on cost of scrapped Hamilton LRT project

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 4:11 pm
Protesters attend the Sheraton Hamilton hotel ahead of a planned news conference about the LRT project in Hamilton. .
Protesters attend the Sheraton Hamilton hotel ahead of a planned news conference about the LRT project in Hamilton. . Don Mitchell / Global News Radio 900 CHML

TORONTO – Ontario says it will not release a third-party study of Hamilton’s light-rail line that led to the project’s cancellation.

A spokesman for Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the report contains proprietary and commercial information that cannot be released to the public.

READ MORE: Hamilton mayor ‘worried’ about LRT as transportation minister makes major announcement

Mulroney said Monday the cost of the project – initially pegged at $1 billion – has now grown to $5.5 billion.

That cost includes $950 million in municipal operating costs, according to a summary of the consultant’s findings released by the government.

READ MORE: Ontario government cancels Hamilton LRT project, mayor calls announcement a ‘betrayal’

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is demanding the province release the full report so its findings can be verified.

Horwath, who represents a Hamilton riding, says the estimated costs don’t line up with similar light-rail lines built in other parts of Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario governmentOntario PC GovernmentHamilton LRTHamilton LRT Cancellation
