First-class plane passenger gives up luxe seat to 88-year-old woman

A 8-hour flight was made a lot more comfortable for one woman heading back home after seeing her daughter last week.

An 88-year-old Virgin Atlantic passenger named Violet, whose last name has been kept private, was on her way back to London, sitting in the back of the cabin next to the bathrooms.

As luck would have it, the retired nurse struck up a conversation with Jack, a fellow traveller, who had a seat in the airline’s “upper-class” cabin (that’s the name of the class on Virgin Atlantic). They were instant friends, the NZ Herald reports.

What happened when they boarded the plane surprised Violet and warmed the heart of one of the flight’s attendants: Jack gave up his prime seat for Violet.

Flight hostess Leah Amy shared the incredible story on Facebook, alongside a few photos of her “two favourite passengers ever.”

“Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper-class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got on board, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” Amy wrote in the post.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” she continued. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him to.”

She continued in the caption to explain that Violet hadn’t gone to visit her daughter because of a knee replacement that made travelling difficult.

“Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that dream come true,” she wrote.

The post has been shared around 1,500 times and garnered almost 5,000 reactions.

“Jack is such a thoughtful guy,” one Facebook user wrote. “There are wonderful people out there after all.”

Another person commented: “He is the son every mom dreams of,” while another said: “Chivalry is not dead. It’s alive and thriving.”

According to Fox 11, a spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic called the moment a “lovely story”.

