Karin Terziano sworn in as new Huntsville mayor

Huntsville council swore in Karin Terziano as the town’s new mayor on Tuesday morning.

Terziano, who was acclaimed as a Huntsville ward councillor in 2018, has taken the place of the town’s former mayor Scott Aitchison, who was elected as Parry Sound–Muskoka’s MP in October.

I was honoured to present the Chain of Office to Her Worship, Mayor Karin Terziano at Huntsville Council this morning! pic.twitter.com/jrYv6ua6rv — Scott Aitchison (@ScottAAitchison) December 17, 2019

Terziano will serve the remainder of the 2018 to 2022 term of office.

Huntsville town council will declare the office of Huntsville ward councillor vacant at a meeting on Tuesday evening.