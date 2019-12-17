Karin Terziano sworn in as new Huntsville mayor

Huntsville council swore in Karin Terziano as the town’s new mayor on Tuesday morning.
Terziano, who was acclaimed as a Huntsville ward councillor in 2018, has taken the place of the town’s former mayor Scott Aitchison, who was elected as Parry Sound–Muskoka’s MP in October.
Terziano will serve the remainder of the 2018 to 2022 term of office.
Huntsville town council will declare the office of Huntsville ward councillor vacant at a meeting on Tuesday evening.
