Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Karin Terziano sworn in as new Huntsville mayor

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 2:57 pm
Terziano has taken the place of Huntsville's former mayor Scott Aitchison, who was elected as Parry Sound–Muskoka's MP in October.
Terziano has taken the place of Huntsville's former mayor Scott Aitchison, who was elected as Parry Sound–Muskoka's MP in October. Twitter/Town of Huntsville

Huntsville council swore in Karin Terziano as the town’s new mayor on Tuesday morning.

Terziano, who was acclaimed as a Huntsville ward councillor in 2018, has taken the place of the town’s former mayor Scott Aitchison, who was elected as Parry Sound–Muskoka’s MP in October.

Story continues below advertisement

Terziano will serve the remainder of the 2018 to 2022 term of office.

Huntsville town council will declare the office of Huntsville ward councillor vacant at a meeting on Tuesday evening.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HuntsvilleHuntsville newsTown of HuntsvilleHuntsville councilHuntsville mayor Karin TerzianoHuntsville myaorKarin TerzianoParry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott AitchisonScott Aitchison
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.