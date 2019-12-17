Rocket Review: mid-season tune-up, check-up for Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets are almost halfway through the 2019-20 season.

After Wednesday’s home game with the Vancouver Giants, the Rockets will have played 32 games, with another 36 remaining before the end of the season.

“I think we’re a lot clearer in the direction we’re going,” Rocket president and general manager Bruce Hamilton told Global News on Tuesday.

“There are a couple of spots we still got to look at.”

Hamilton won’t have long to make those decisions, with the Jan. 10 WHL trade deadline looming.

However, after returning 4-2 from its recent prairie road swing, Kelowna is looking like a different team.

It seems the Rockets are poised to start the second half with the ship headed in the right direction.

“I think so,” said head coach Adam Foote, who was extremely impressed with his team’s effort during the road trip despite a depleted lineup.

“They hung together, they fought through it, they battled every night and it wasn’t easy,” Foote said.

Kelowna was without Kyle Topping (ankle injury), Liam Kindree (shoulder) and Dillon Hamaliuk (virus).

“Add those three guys into our lineup and we’re a little different team than we were before Christmas,” said Hamilton.

But Kelowna’s list of walking wounded doesn’t stop there, as Sean Comrie is out indefinitely after separating his shoulder against the Regina Pats.

Never mind the fact the Rockets were missing Nolan Foote, their captain and best player, who is attending Hockey Canada’s World Junior selection camp.

Kelowna will host Vancouver on Wednesday, their final game before the WHL’s annual Christmas break.

It will be the first chance for the Prospera Place faithful to check out the two new 20-year-olds that Kelowna recently acquired.

Edmonton native and former Seattle Thunderbird Matthew Wedman is excited about moving to Kelowna to play for the Rockets, who will host the Memorial Cup in May.

“I played in the Memorial Cup when I was 17; I was really, like, a role player, didn’t play very much,” Wedman said before practice on Tuesday.

“This year I’ll take on a bigger role and hopefully win.”

Wedman won’t be the only new face on the ice on Wednesday.

On Saturday night, the Rockets sent two draft picks to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for Delta-born defenceman Conner McDonald.

“I’m over the moon to be here,” McDonald said after finishing his first workout with the team.

McDonald is looking forward to playing not only in the Memorial Cup in May, but also doing so in front of his family.

“It’s huge; my family is from Tsawwassen,” McDonald said.

Both his mom and dad have made the trip to Kelowna to see their son put on a Rockets logo and step onto the ice at Prospera Place.

“My dad is really excited for me and my mom is, too,” McDonald said.

As for what he will bring to Kelowna’s table, McDonald points to a big shot from the point.

“I’m looking to quarterback the first unit,” McDonald said of his desire to be on point for the power play.

“I like to think of myself as a two-way [player], but I want to bring that offensive flair as well.”

With it looking like Lassi Thomson won’t return at all to the Rockets’ roster, the team needs that ‘offensive flair’ from the blueline in spades.

Not to mention the fact that the 20-year-old rearguard will help reduce the number of minutes that Kaeden Korzac has been forced to play.

Following Wednesday’s game, the Rockets’ next contest will be Friday, Dec. 27, at home to the Kamloops Blazers.

In B.C. Division standings, Kamloops (21-9-2-1) is first with 45 points. Kelowna (18-10-1-2) is second with 39, but the Rockets have played two fewer games than the Blazers. Victoria (16-10-2-0) is third with 34 with Vancouver (14-14-1-1) in fourth with 30. Prince George (7-20-1-3) is fifth and last with 18.

