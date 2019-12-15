Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, December 15, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2019 11:31 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 11:32 pm

SASKATOON – Nolan Maier kicked out 24 shots as the Saskatoon Blades beat the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Chase Wouters, Tristen Robins, Zach Huber and Eric Florchuk supplied the offence to help the Blades (15-15-3) snap a four-game losing skid.

Ozzy Wiesblatt found the back of the net for the Raiders (20-9-4).

Boston Bilous turned away 24-of-28 shots for Prince Albert.

HITMEN 5 HURRICANES 2

CALGARY — Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored twice as the Hitmen (16-10-4) used a three-goal first period to beat Lethbridge (20-10-5) for their first win in three outings.

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 3 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp and Gage Goncalves scored in regulation and the shootout to lead the Silvertips (23-6-2) over Spokane (18-9-4).

THUNDERBIRDS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (SO)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Conner Roulette stuck twice in regulation and once more in the shootout as Seattle (11-17-3) halted the Winterhawks’ (22-6-4) win streak at six games.

ICE 5 PATS 4 (SO)

REGINA — Connor McClennon scored once in regulation and again in the shootout to lift Winnipeg (19-12-1) over the Pats (8-18-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019.

