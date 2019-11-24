Winning weekend on the road for WHL’s Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets extended their winning streak to four games on Saturday night, beating the Tri-City Americans 2-1 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash.
Rockets’ right-winger Leif Mattson scored both of Kelowna’s goals, including a short-handed, game-winning point in the third period, and was named the first star of the game.
The team is coming home with two wins after a successful two-game road trip to Washington State. On Friday they beat Seattle 3-2.
After the winning weekend, Kelowna is sitting at second place in the B.C. Division behind regional rival, the Kamloops’ Blazers, who are currently on a two-game losing streak.
The Rockets will be back in Kelowna for a match-up against Edmonton on Tuesday night as they prepare for a six-game road trip through the Prairies in early December.
