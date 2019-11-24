Winning weekend on the road for WHL’s Kelowna Rockets

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets extended their winning streak to four games on Saturday night, beating the Tri-City Americans 2-1 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash.

Rockets’ right-winger Leif Mattson scored both of Kelowna’s goals, including a short-handed, game-winning point in the third period, and was named the first star of the game.

The team is coming home with two wins after a successful two-game road trip to Washington State. On Friday they beat Seattle 3-2.

After the winning weekend, Kelowna is sitting at second place in the B.C. Division behind regional rival, the Kamloops’ Blazers, who are currently on a two-game losing streak.

The Rockets will be back in Kelowna for a match-up against Edmonton on Tuesday night as they prepare for a six-game road trip through the Prairies in early December.

