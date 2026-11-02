Oilers’ Jarry named NHL’s second star of week

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NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry has been named the NHL’s second star of the week.

Jarry went 2-0-1, closing the week with back-to-back shutouts to compile a .957 save percentage as the Oilers moved into first place in the Western Conference.

He made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit last Monday before shutting out the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders in a pair of 4-0 wins.

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The 31-year-old has gone 4-1-2 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage on the season.

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Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s first star after leading the league with eight points (five goals, three assists) in three games. He recorded his 10th career hat trick and fourth five-point game in a 7-6 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

Anaheim Ducks centre Leo Carlsson was named the third star after tying for the league lead with eight points, including a league-high seven assists. He had back-to-back three-assist games in a loss to Buffalo and a 6-3 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.