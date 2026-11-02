SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers’ Jarry named NHL’s second star of week

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2026 1:44 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry has been named the NHL’s second star of the week.

Jarry went 2-0-1, closing the week with back-to-back shutouts to compile a .957 save percentage as the Oilers moved into first place in the Western Conference.

He made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit last Monday before shutting out the Calgary Flames and New York Islanders in a pair of 4-0 wins.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Local band behind new Oilers goal song'
Local band behind new Oilers goal song
Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old has gone 4-1-2 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage on the season.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Buffalo Sabres centre Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s first star after leading the league with eight points (five goals, three assists) in three games. He recorded his 10th career hat trick and fourth five-point game in a 7-6 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

Anaheim Ducks centre Leo Carlsson was named the third star after tying for the league lead with eight points, including a league-high seven assists. He had back-to-back three-assist games in a loss to Buffalo and a 6-3 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices