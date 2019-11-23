Junior hockey: Rockets clip Thunderbirds, Chiefs shut out Vees

Send this page to someone via email

A round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan

Kelowna 3, Seattle 2

At Seattle, former Thunderbird Dillon Hamaliuk scored twice for Kelowna as the Rockets extended their winning streak to three games on Friday night.

Dallon Wilton also scored for Kelowna (12-8-1-1), which led 2-0 after the first period, only to have Seattle level the score after 40 minutes. Hamaliuk’s second goal of the game, tallied at 9:24 of the third, was the game winner.

Connor Bruggen-Cate, a former Rocket for three seasons, and Payton Mount replied for Seattle (6-12-2-1).

No hard feelings, Dillon's still a pretty popular guy. pic.twitter.com/ZwMnWdFWjB — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) November 23, 2019

Cole Schwebius, a former Thunderbird for one season, stopped 37 of 39 shots for the Rockets. Roddy Ross made 26 saves on 29 shots for the T-Birds.

Kelowna was 1-for-5 on the power play while Seattle was 1-for-4.

Bruggen-Cate and Schwebius were part of a big trade between Kelowna and Seattle on May 2. Seattle shipped Hamaliuk, Schwebius and defenceman Jake Lee to Kelowna for Bruggen-Cate plus three bantam draft selections: a first-round pick in 2019, a second-round pick in 2021 and a first-round pick in 2022.

1:54 Lethbridge Hurricanes fall to Raiders in a battle for top spot in the WHL Lethbridge Hurricanes fall to Raiders in a battle for top spot in the WHL

On Saturday, Kelowna continues its brief, two-game road trip, as the Rockets visit the Tri-City Americans (11-7-1-1). The meeting will be their second this season, with Kelowna having won 6-1 on home ice on Oct. 2.

In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is in second place with 26 points, four behind front-running Kamloops (30), though the Rockets have a game in hand. Vancouver is third with 24 points while Victoria is fourth with 23. Prince George is last with 12.

On Friday, though, the Cougars knocked off the Blazers 4-3 despite being outshot 44-18. The two teams meet again tonight in Prince George.

Chilliwack 4, Vees 0

At Penticton, 10 players reached the scoresheet for Chilliwack as the Chiefs blanked the Vees on Friday night.

Nikita Nesterenko, Ethan Bowen, Peter Reynolds and Clark Nelson scored for Chilliwack (13-8-4-1), which led 1-0 and 3-0 at the breaks.

The Vees fell short on Friday night at the SOEC as they dropped a 4-0 decision to @Chiefs_Hockey GAME RECAP | https://t.co/MRjJ8iWN27#BCHL pic.twitter.com/h5nDcPKMfv — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) November 23, 2019

Mathieu Carson was perfect between the pipes for the Chiefs, stopping all 30 shots he faced. For Penticton (21-7-1-0), Yaniv Perets stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Chilliwack was 1-for-4 on the power play while Penticton was 0-for-4.

Vernon 2, Salmon Arm 1 (SO)

At Vernon, Reilly Herbst backstopped the Vipers to a shootout win over the Silverbacks.

Scoring for Vernon (14-10-1-1) in regulation time was Matt Kowalski, who made it 1-1 at 1:02 of the second period. Drew Bennett opened the scoring at 12:08 of the first for Salmon Arm (19-7-1-1).

FINAL SCORE (SO):

Silverbacks 1, Vipers 2@elangenegger30 was spectacular in this one & @drewbennett91 scored a highlight reel goal, but in the end the Vipers get the two points via the shootout. We finish off the 3-in-3 tomorrow vs the @BCHLWarriors 👊 #ALLin2020 #BCHL pic.twitter.com/dE4XC2qhrH — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) November 23, 2019

Herbst stopped 30 of 31 shots for the Vipers, with Ethan Langenegger turning aside 37 of 38 shots.

After overtime, Vernon scored twice in the shootout, with Connor Marritt and Logan Cash lighting the lamp. Salmon Arm was 1-for-3, with Nick Unruh scoring.

The Vipers were 0-for-2 on the power play while the Silverbacks were 0-for-1.

Wenatchee 5, West Kelowna 1

At West Kelowna, the Wild jumped out to a 4-0 lead en route to posting a four-goal win over the Warriors.

Matt Dorsey, Harrison Scott, Tyler Young, Tanner Main and Jack Bayless scored for Wenatchee (13-10-3-1), which led 1-0 and 4-1 at the period breaks.

Deegan Mofford, with his first goal of the season at 14:52 of the second, replied for West Kelowna (4-18-3-2). The Warriors have now lost 10 consecutive games.

Wild win 5-1. Jack Bayless adds an empty net goal to make it 5-1 final. Warriors look ahead to the Silverbacks Saturday night. #BCHL pic.twitter.com/GzgbMN00li — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) November 23, 2019

Daniel Chenard and Noah Altman split netminding duties for the Wild, with starter Chenard stopping all 12 shots he faced before giving way to Altman, who was 8 of 9 in relief. Johnny Derrick stopped 34 of 38 shots for the Warriors.

Wenatchee was 2-for-7 on the power play while West Kelowna was 0-for-4.

Notably, the attendance for Friday’s game in West Kelowna was 778. In Penticton, the attendance was 2,946. In Vernon, the attendance was 2,993.

Saturday’s Games

Langley (11-14-0-1) at Vernon (14-10-1-1), 6 p.m.

Salmon Arm (19-7-1-1) at West Kelowna (4-18-3-2), 6 p.m.

Friday Results

Summerland 6, Kelowna 3

Chase 2, Sicamous 1

Revelstoke 3, Princeton 2

North Okanagan 4, Grand Forks 0

Saturday’s Games

Grand Forks (8-13-0-0-2) at Kelowna (16-4-0-0-0), 7 p.m.

Princeton (9-9-1-0-2) at Chase (13-7-0-0-2), 7 p.m.

North Okanagan (8-11-0-0-3) at 100 Mile House (12-9-1-0-0), 7 p.m.

Revelstoke (14-3-1-0-2) at Osoyoos (2-17-1-0-2), 7:35 p.m.